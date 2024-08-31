Samsung has expanded its range of premium refrigerators in India with the launch of the new Bespoke AI Double Door refrigerators. These refrigerators are equipped with AI features, including SmartThings Energy Mode, SmartThings HomeCare, and more. These AI features work by optimising energy usage by analysing usage patterns, potentially leading to up to a 10% reduction in energy consumption.

Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator Price in India, Colours, and Availability

Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door refrigerators are available in Glass and Steel finishes, with options like Black Glass, Black Matt, Luxe Black, Elegant Inox, and Refined Inox. They will be available in three capacities—396L, 419L, and 465L—starting at ₹64,990.

Also read

These models will be available across Samsung.com, retail outlets, and other e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator Features

In addition to the SmartThings AI Energy Mode feature that can save you up to 10% on power, the refrigerator also offers features like SmartThings HomeCare, which monitors potential problems with your fridge and sends an alert if any issues are detected. Plus, you get features like Smart Forward, which allows for regular OTA software updates, Twin Cooling Plus for maintaining clean air inside the refrigerator, and rapid freezing capabilities.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India, said, “As leaders in the refrigerator category, our focus extends beyond cooling - our appliances enhance everyday living by offering accessibility, adaptability, and aesthetic design, all at once. The Bespoke AI Double Door refrigerators seamlessly fit with your interior. They are equipped with advanced AI features, Bespoke Design and large storage capacity, giving users the perfect combination of performance, energy efficiency, and design.”

