Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

In exciting news, Microsoft revealed that it will be bringing three Call of Duty games to Xbox Cloud Gaming on October 25, 2024. The three titles will include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. All three games would be accessible for Xbox Cloud Gaming users to play on the mentioned date. This is the very first time that Xbox is bringing the Call of Duty franchise after Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard.

Also read: Microsoft's Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details

Call of Duty coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

After the release of three Call of Duty titles, users will be able to access these games once becoming an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user which is the premium subscription required for Xbox Cloud Gaming. This premium pass costs $20 per month, enabling users to access several gaming titles.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

After the games roll out, users can easily access COD titles on several devices including gaming PC, consoles, mobile devices, selected Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Meta Quest devices from October 25. Ashley McKissick, corporate vice president of gaming experiences & platforms at Xbox said, “This is a first for the Call of Duty franchise, and a win for the community. This opens up even more ways to play Black Ops 6 starting on day one at launch.” This move supports Microsoft's vision of bringing cloud gaming to several other devices and making premium titles more accessible to the gaming community. Last year, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard allowing the company to bring their games to Xbox consoles.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers

In the blog post, McKissick also revealed that Microsoft will be bringing Activision and Blizzard games to Game Pass with Xbox Cloud Gaming in gradual releases. Microsoft is also rumoured to be working on the ability to stream games which users own and are not part of the existing Xbox Game Pass library. The new feature testing is expected to start in November when all Xbox insider users will be able to experience how the feature works.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!