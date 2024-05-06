 ChromeOS 124 update brings faster split-screen setup and more features to Chromebook | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News ChromeOS 124 update brings faster split-screen setup and more features to Chromebook

ChromeOS 124 update brings faster split-screen setup and more features to Chromebook

Discover the latest ChromeOS 124 update from Google, introducing faster split-screen setup, improved WiFi prioritization, fast pair for mice, and adjustable cursor size for enhanced usability.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2024, 22:56 IST
Google's ChromeOS 124 update
Google's ChromeOS 124 update brings a host of new features to Chromebook users, offering improved functionality and ease of use. (unsplash)

Google has recently unveiled the latest ChromeOS update, version 124, for Chromebook users, introducing several new features aimed at improving user experience and functionality. Here's a breakdown of what the update brings:

Faster Split Screen Setup:

One of the key highlights of ChromeOS 124 is the introduction of the Faster Split Screen Setup feature. This enhancement provides users with a quicker method to arrange their window layout by displaying an overview of open windows on one side of the screen. With this feature, users can effortlessly lock a window in place on one side of the screen and select another open window from the overview to snap into the other side. This streamlines multitasking and enhances productivity for Chromebook users.

Quality of Service (QoS) for Improved WiFi Prioritization:

ChromeOS 124 also introduces Quality of Service (QoS) functionality, which aims to optimize traffic prioritization, particularly for video conferencing and gaming applications, on congested WiFi networks. This feature is designed to ensure a smoother video playback experience with minimal buffering, enhancing the overall quality of online interactions. Notably, this initial release of QoS is not available for managed users.

Fast Pair Feature for Mice:

Another notable addition is the Fast Pair feature for mice. With this functionality, users can effortlessly pair a Fast Pair-compatible mouse with their ChromeOS device by simply bringing it close to the device and clicking to confirm the pairing. This streamlined pairing process enhances convenience and ease of use for Chromebook users.

Adjustable Cursor Size:

ChromeOS 124 also introduces the ability to adjust the cursor size, catering to users with low vision. This feature enables users to customize the cursor size according to their preferences, making it easier to navigate the interface and enhancing accessibility for individuals with visual impairments.

In conclusion, the ChromeOS 124 update brings several enhancements aimed at improving the Chromebook experience for users. From faster split-screen setup to improved WiFi prioritization and accessibility features such as adjustable cursor size, Google continues to refine and enhance the functionality of ChromeOS, catering to the diverse needs of Chromebook users worldwide.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 22:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch impressive google pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: what to expect how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it telegram update brings enhanced location sharing, birthday reminders and more features big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 5: Master survival in solo mode with 3 useful tips
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 5
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Exciting Dragon Swipe emote up for grabs

Best Deals For You

OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
Samsung Galaxy S24, Al innovations, and possibly a smart ring coming at Unpacked Event
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more
Collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan
iQOO Neo 9 Pro campaign with Dulquer Salmaan sparks excitement and anticipation

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets