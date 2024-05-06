ChromeOS 124 update brings faster split-screen setup and more features to Chromebook

Google has recently unveiled the latest ChromeOS update, version 124, for Chromebook users, introducing several new features aimed at improving user experience and functionality. Here's a breakdown of what the update brings:

Faster Split Screen Setup:

One of the key highlights of ChromeOS 124 is the introduction of the Faster Split Screen Setup feature. This enhancement provides users with a quicker method to arrange their window layout by displaying an overview of open windows on one side of the screen. With this feature, users can effortlessly lock a window in place on one side of the screen and select another open window from the overview to snap into the other side. This streamlines multitasking and enhances productivity for Chromebook users.

Quality of Service (QoS) for Improved WiFi Prioritization:

ChromeOS 124 also introduces Quality of Service (QoS) functionality, which aims to optimize traffic prioritization, particularly for video conferencing and gaming applications, on congested WiFi networks. This feature is designed to ensure a smoother video playback experience with minimal buffering, enhancing the overall quality of online interactions. Notably, this initial release of QoS is not available for managed users.

Fast Pair Feature for Mice:

Another notable addition is the Fast Pair feature for mice. With this functionality, users can effortlessly pair a Fast Pair-compatible mouse with their ChromeOS device by simply bringing it close to the device and clicking to confirm the pairing. This streamlined pairing process enhances convenience and ease of use for Chromebook users.

Adjustable Cursor Size:

ChromeOS 124 also introduces the ability to adjust the cursor size, catering to users with low vision. This feature enables users to customize the cursor size according to their preferences, making it easier to navigate the interface and enhancing accessibility for individuals with visual impairments.

In conclusion, the ChromeOS 124 update brings several enhancements aimed at improving the Chromebook experience for users. From faster split-screen setup to improved WiFi prioritization and accessibility features such as adjustable cursor size, Google continues to refine and enhance the functionality of ChromeOS, catering to the diverse needs of Chromebook users worldwide.