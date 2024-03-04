 Solar storm 2024: Geomagnetic storm sparks stunning auroras around the Arctic Circle | Tech News
Home Tech News Solar storm 2024: Geomagnetic storm sparks stunning auroras around the Arctic Circle

Solar storm 2024: Geomagnetic storm sparks stunning auroras around the Arctic Circle

Solar storm 2024: The volatile Sun has again sparked a geomagnetic storm on Earth and triggered auroras around the Arctic Circle on March 3. Know the details of this phenomenon.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 11:13 IST
Solar storm effects: From power grid failures to radio blackouts, know the dangers
auroras
1/5 Geomagnetic storms - The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth. (Pixabay)
auroras
2/5 Power grid failures - NASA says when solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to major blackouts. For this to be possible, the solar storms have to be extremely powerful. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change bird migration patterns - Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees. Since birds rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation, their migration patterns are affected. (Unsplash)
auroras
4/5 Radio blackouts - One of the major effects of solar storms is Radio blackouts. While the planet's magnetic field acts as a shield and protects it from most of these dangerous solar particles, these do get funnelled towards the poles, where they cause an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication. (Unsplash)
auroras
5/5 Auroras - When a Solar Storm hits Earth, it sparks a Geomagnetic storm and the magnetic field lines of the Earth temporarily get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy. The energy and heat are enough to ionize oxygen present in the upper atmosphere and turn it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras or Northern lights. (Pexels)
auroras
View all Images
Auroras were captured around the Arctic Circle as a result of a solar storm. Check details. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

Solar storm 2024: As we approach the solar maximum, the Sun's activity is expected to increase further. The Sun has been showing its might in the last few weeks, with dangerous X-class solar flares spewing out on multiple occasions. All these solar phenomena hold the potential to cause damage on Earth to the electrical infrastructure. Technological instruments are especially at risk during these events, resulting in power blackouts and even disruption of radio communication. Just days after a G1-class geomagnetic storm hit Earth, another triggered auroras on March 3.

Solar storm

According to a report by spaceweather.com, a CME was hurled into space on February 28 by the Sun when a magnetic filament erupted that was connected to sunspot AR3592. Although it was initially not expected to hit Earth, its impact was bigger than expected. This CME impact resulted in a G2-class geomagnetic storm which triggered auroras over the Arctic Circle.

The stunning auroras were captured by Jan Eklind during a flight. Eklind told Space Weather, “I was flying from Oslo to Kirkenes on Scandinavian Airlines when the CME struck. Auroras spread across the sky with twilight in the distance and city lights below.”

How do auroras form?

According to NASA, when a solar storm interacts with Earth's magnetic field, it results in the formation of geomagnetic storms. The solar particles released during this interact with the various gases present in our atmosphere and form stunning Auroras which are a sight to behold, especially from places like Reykjavik in Iceland and Svalbard in Norway.

Also Read: Know all about the total solar eclipse 2024

Scientists study aurora from a variety of vantage points: below, above, and within. From below, ground-based telescopes and radar look upward to track what's happening in the sky. From above, NASA missions such as THEMIS investigate what causes auroras to dramatically shift from slowly shimmering waves of light to wildly shifting streaks of colour, according to the space agency.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 11:13 IST
Tags:
