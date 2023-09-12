Home Tech News Solar storm ALERT! Solar flare eruption hurls CME towards the Earth; Will it hit?

Solar storm ALERT! Solar flare eruption hurls CME towards the Earth; Will it hit?

On September 11, Sunspot AR3429 exploded, sparking a solar flare. It hurled a CME in the direction of the Earth. But, will it hit us and cause a massive solar storm? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 10:53 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar Storm
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar Storm
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar Storm
View all Images
Know why solar storms striking the Earth are going to turn terrifyingly violent over the next three days. (Pixabay)

Yesterday, September 11, two M-class solar flares erupted on the Earth-facing side of the Sun, and the latter of the two managed to release a large coronal mass ejection (CME) into space. According to data from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), it erupted on the notorious sunspot region AR3429 that recently came into Earth's view. The CME was noted to be in the range of Earth's strike zone and could deliver a glancing blow to our planet sparking a solar storm. But will it hit?

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, the CME is unlikely to hit the Earth. It stated, “New sunspot AR3429 erupted this morning, Sept. 11th (0128 UT), producing an M1.3-class solar flare and a surge of plasma over the sun's northeastern limb. SOHO coronagraphs observed a fast-moving CME emerging from the blast site. At first, it appeared to be on the edge of the Earth-strike zone, set to land a glancing blow later this week. However, a new NASA model shows that the CME will miss Earth”.

It should be noted that none of these models can predict CME trajectories with 100 percent accuracy, however, they are mostly correct. This means that it is unlikely that this particular cloud of solar material will trouble the Earth. But if you thought that the danger from the Sun was over, you're wrong.

Solar flare eruptions continue

SpaceWeatherLive posted on X revealing another solar flare eruption that took place on the night of September 11. The flare was found to be of M1.1-class intensity, and it is unclear whether or not it lifted any CME. However, the extreme ultraviolet radiation sparked a radio blackout over large parts of North America and the entirety of South America. During this period, amateur radio operators, drone pilots, mariners, and emergency responders were likely to face disruptions in the low-frequency communication channels.

To make matters worse, another radio blackout was detected at 10 AM on September 12 over Australia, New Zealand and the eastern region of China. The origin of this is not yet known, but it is expected to be another moderate M-class solar flare. This shortwave radio blackout is currently underway and people working with low-frequency wavelengths are requested to wait till the effect of the solar radiation passes over.

As solar observatories check for any CME released during these two events, we should be able to give you updates on future solar storms in due time.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 10:53 IST

More From This Section

Vikram Lander recorded motion on the Moon; big success for ISRO
12 September 2023
68-foot Apollo group asteroid racing towards Earth for a close approach today, NASA data reveals
12 September 2023
20-foot wide asteroid to make close approach to Earth; Speed, distance, proximity, shared by NASA
11 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 RU to come very close to Earth today; NASA reveals size and speed details
11 September 2023
5 asteroids approaching Earth today; speed, size, proximity revealed by NASA
10 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 RL approaching Earth at 19376 kmph, NASA says; check key details
09 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 RL to Asteroid 2023 QE8, 5 asteroids approaching Earth at fiery speed
09 September 2023
Newly discovered Asteroid C9FMVU2 came as close as 4000 km to Earth at fiery speed
08 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter

Trending Stories

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
iPad Air 6
iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
    iPad Air 6
    iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
    iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets