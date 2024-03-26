 Solar storm alert: X-class solar flares may be hurled towards Earth by sunspot AR3615 | Tech News
Home Tech News Solar storm alert: X-class solar flares may be hurled towards Earth by sunspot AR3615

Solar storm alert: X-class solar flares may be hurled towards Earth by sunspot AR3615

After the recent onslaught of solar activity brought about by the G4 geomagnetic storm, NOAA says that an X-class solar flare could hit Earth soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2024, 15:07 IST
Icon
Solar storm effects: From power grid failures to radio blackouts, know the dangers
solar activity
1/5 Geomagnetic storms - The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth. (Pixabay)
solar activity
2/5 Power grid failures - NASA says when solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to major blackouts. For this to be possible, the solar storms have to be extremely powerful. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change bird migration patterns - Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees. Since birds rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation, their migration patterns are affected. (Unsplash)
solar activity
4/5 Radio blackouts - One of the major effects of solar storms is Radio blackouts. While the planet's magnetic field acts as a shield and protects it from most of these dangerous solar particles, these do get funnelled towards the poles, where they cause an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication. (Unsplash)
solar activity
5/5 Auroras - When a Solar Storm hits Earth, it sparks a Geomagnetic storm and the magnetic field lines of the Earth temporarily get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy. The energy and heat are enough to ionize oxygen present in the upper atmosphere and turn it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras or Northern lights. (Pexels)
solar activity
icon View all Images
A solar storm threat has been observed with possibility of X-class solar flares being hurled out towards Earth. (Pixabay)

On Sunday, a severe geomagnetic storm struck Earth. This happened just days after the Sun unleashed an X-class solar flare and hurled out a stream of boiling hot plasma, known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) towards the planet. This development comes at a time when the solar maximum is approaching, which will likely lead to increasing frequency and intensity of solar phenomena such as solar storms, CMEs, solar flares, geomagnetic storms and more. The latest instance of this devastating solar activity may show up today or tomorrow in the form of an X-class solar flare, raising a potential solar storm threat.

Also Read: Severe G4 Geomagnetic storm hits Earth!

Solar storm alert

According to a SpaceWeather report, the geomagnetic storm that struck Earth on March 24 was the strongest one since 2017. While its threat is over, another one is now looming. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have shed light on the sunspot AR3615 which is growing in size.

As per the report, it could result in X-class solar flares being hurled out towards Earth either today or tomorrow. NOAA says there is a 25% chance of these flares being spewed out and hitting the planet.

The report states, “Sunday's severe geomagnetic storm is over, but the calm might not last. Giant shape-shifting sunspot AR3615 poses a continued threat for Earth-directed solar flares. NOAA forecasters say there is a 25% chance of X-flares today and tomorrow. “

If the solar storm threat does actualize, it may also spark auroras over Europe and the US.

Also Read: Geomagnetic storm alert issued as CME grazes Earth

Rising solar activity

In recent weeks, we've seen solar storms being sparked by even weak solar winds. This is due to the Russell-McPherron effect which causes a semiannual variation in the effective southward component of the interplanetary field. Consequently, there is a crack in the Earth's magnetic field through which even weak solar winds can seep through and spark a solar storm.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 15:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets