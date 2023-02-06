    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News SpaceX may attempt Starship launch in March: Elon Musk

    SpaceX may attempt Starship launch in March: Elon Musk

    "If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," tweeted Musk in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 11:21 IST
    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is also currently running Twitter after completing his takeover. (Reuters)
    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is also currently running Twitter after completing his takeover. (Reuters)

    SpaceX chief Elon Musk has announced that its giant Starship rocket system could go orbital for the first time next month if all goes according to plan.

    Since last year, SpaceX has been looking to launch the pivotal demonstration flight of its next-generation deep-space transportation system as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.

    "If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk tweeted on Saturday in response to a user's tweet about Starship.

    Musk had in January said that there was a "real shot" at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.

    "We have a real shot at late February. March launch attempt appears highly likely," SpaceX founder and CEO Musk said via Twitter on January 7, in response to speculation that the flight could come as early as January 31.

    SpaceX is developing Starship to carry people and cargo to the Moon and Mars, among other jobs.

    The upcoming test flight will lift off from Starbase. It will travel around Earth once and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Booster 7 will apparently make a splashdown of its own, in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas coast.

    The orbital trial will be the first Starship test flight since May 5, 2021.

    It will be the most powerful launch vehicle ever to fly, capable of lifting 100 tonnes of cargoto low Earth orbit.

    Starship is the collective name for a two-component system consisting of the Starshipspacecraft (which carries the crew and cargo) and the Super Heavy rocket. The rocketcomponent will lift Starship to some 65km altitude before separating and returning to Earth.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 10:58 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum