Surprise! iPhone 8 leads in Google list of top 10 revenue generating search queries

Google is now facing the US antitrust trial and various things about the most popular search engine have been revealed during the process. Now, a new list of search queries from 2018 has been made public which gives people a glimpse of how Google makes money through trending searches or advertisers. Google does not make money for each search query, however, “iPhone” seems to be one such topic which generates the company a huge amount of money with the iPhone 8 ranking at the top in the year 2018. Know what the report reveals about Google search queries.

Google search queries list

According to a report by The Verge, Google's search query list from September 22, 2018, was made public which generated huge amounts of money for the company through ads. The list was shared after Judge Amit Mehta urged the company to be more transparent about their information and data. These search queries are basically terms which people have searched during the year. Let's check the top 20 terms which made the top list:

iphone 8

iphone 8 plus

auto insurance

car insurance

cheap flights

car insurance quotes

direct tv

online colleges

at&t

hulu

iphone

uber

spectrum

comcast

xfinity

insurance quotes

free credit report

cheap car insurance

aarp

lifelock

We can see that the top-ranked search of September 2018 is iPhone 8 along with iPhone 8 Plus. The topic became relevant after a year of being launched. It signifies that various retailers and advertisers might want to be on top of the search engine or many also have bid to be ranked at the top. There are also several insurance-related searches which make sense due to competitiveness among various advertisers.

The Verge said that Google has encouraged brands to buy their own spot for queries which makes sense for the iPhone 8 model making the top list and the iPhone in general staying trending in the top 20. Although the prices for these search terms were not revealed and a week's timeline data does not specify how much Google might have earned but still these rare instances can be useful to understand how the most used search terms can make billions of dollars.