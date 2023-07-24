Home Tech News Techie jobs! Google hiring graduates, postgraduates in Bangalore for Software Engineer position

Techie jobs! Google hiring graduates, postgraduates in Bangalore for Software Engineer position

Techie jobs now available at Google. Google seeks skilled graduates and postgraduates for Software Engineer positions in Bangalore, offering exciting projects and growth opportunities in the tech industry.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 12:47 IST
Google is hiring skilled graduates and postgraduates for Software Engineer positions in Bangalore. (Pexels)

In a recent announcement, tech giant Google has opened up exciting opportunities for graduates and postgraduates in the field of Software Engineering at their Bangalore location. This move comes as part of Google's ongoing efforts to expand its workforce and drive innovation in the tech industry.

The position available is for a Software Engineer, Mobile (Android), Google Nest. Successful candidates will have the chance to work on pivotal projects that cater to Google's diverse needs. The role offers the flexibility to transition between different teams and projects, allowing professionals to grow and adapt in the fast-paced and dynamic environment that Google offers. As a Software Engineer, candidates will play a crucial role in managing project priorities, meeting deadlines, and delivering high-quality software solutions.

Key Responsibilities for these techie jobs include:

1. Writing code for product or system development.

2. Participating in design reviews alongside peers and stakeholders to evaluate available technologies.

3. Reviewing code developed by other team members and providing constructive feedback to ensure adherence to best practices.

4. Contributing to existing documentation and educational content while adapting them based on user feedback and product updates.

5. Troubleshooting and resolving product or system issues by analyzing their sources and impact on hardware, networks, or service operations and quality.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring to join Google as a Software Engineer, Mobile (Android), Google Nest, must meet the following requirements:

1. A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent practical experience.

2. At least 1 year of experience in software development using one or more programming languages such as Python, C, C++, Java, or JavaScript.

3. Proficiency in data structures or algorithms.

Preferred Qualifications:

In addition to the basic eligibility criteria, Google highly values candidates with the following qualifications:

1. A Master's degree or PhD in Computer Science or any related technical field.

2. At least 1 year of experience in Android application development.

3. A minimum of 1 year of experience in performance optimization, large scale systems data analysis, visualization tools, and/or debugging.

4. Prior experience in developing accessible technologies.

Prospective applicants can apply for the position through the official Google website.

In short, Aspiring software engineers now have the diamond opportunity to join one of the world's leading technology companies and contribute to innovative projects that impact millions of users worldwide.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 12:20 IST
