Noida-based startup Addverb Technologies which is supported by Reliance Industries has announced to introduce an advanced humanoid robot by 2025. The upcoming AI-powered robot will directly challenge Tesla's Optimus known to be the most powerful and intelligent humanoid robot. Addverb reported that it will closely work with Reliance to leverage its technologies such as Jio AI Platform and 5G services to build an AI-powered humanoid robot. This could be a great move for India and for the world to adopt new powerful technologies. Know more about what India's humanoid robot will look like.

India's advanced humanoid robot

The AI-powered humanoid robot is expected to be developed by 2025 with several advanced capabilities. As reported by the Reliance-backed startup, the robot will have the ability to process huge amounts of multi-modal data including vision, audio, and touch inputs. It will have self-learning algorithms that will allow the robot to manage complex tasks such as “environments, perform intricate tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to diverse workflows across industries—including warehouses, defence, and healthcare.”

With advanced GPU, the humanoid robot will handle complex computations for real-time task management such as vision processing, and decision-making. It will also have energy-efficient actuators, two functional arms, bipedal mobility, and Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology.

Sangeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Addverb said, “This initiative will boost humanoid robot density in India and support global adoption of this technology. We are embarking on an exciting journey towards transformative progress in robotics.”This initiative also encourages the Make in India vision and supports the global adoption of new innovation and technology.

If we look at Optimus is one of the famous prototype humanoid robots of Tesla which is led by Elon Musk. Reports suggest that Tesla has planned to ship its robot by 2025, however, there are also doubts about the timeline. Experts suggest that Tesla will have to go through several tests to ensure functionality and efficiency. Additionally, it also has to look for safety issues that come with an artificially intelligent humanoid robot. Now, we will have to see how Addverb brings the technology together as it showcases several challenges on the way.

