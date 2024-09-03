 Tinder, Bumble, and other dating apps using AI to transform Gen Z's online dating experience | Tech News
Tinder, Bumble, and other dating apps using AI to transform Gen Z's online dating experience

How are dating apps like Tinder and Bumble using AI to enhance online dating for Gen Z? Here’s a look at the latest innovations and trends.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 15:14 IST
How are dating apps like Tinder and Bumble using AI to improve online dating for Gen Z? (Unsplash)

Online dating has evolved into a fast-paced experience where users scroll, like, and match with just a few taps. To address the growing fatigue among Gen Z users, dating platforms such as Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and Grindr are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to reinvigorate the dating experience. This shift aims to re-engage users and offer personalised guidance through AI-driven chatbots.

AI Chatbots as Virtual ‘Wingmen'

Dating apps are developing AI chatbots and tools to serve as virtual wingmen for users. These tools assist Gen Z in crafting engaging messages, creating appealing profiles, and providing feedback on their flirting techniques. Balance suggested that AI's role could extend to simulating conversations between wingmen to explore potential date scenarios or common interests.

Tinder and Bumble Innovate with AI

Tinder and Bumble are also harnessing AI to enhance the dating experience. Tinder plans to utilise AI throughout the dating journey within the next year. It is currently testing an AI tool that helps with photo selection, scanning personal images to pick the best ones. Bumble is also working on a similar feature.

Hinge is focusing on an AI chatbot to evaluate user responses to profile prompts. The app aims to offer a personalised matchmaking experience driven by AI, according to a report by The Times of India. 

Survey Highlights Mindful Dating Trends

On the other hand, according to a recent survey by QuackQuack, 39 percent of users aged 18 to 25 believe in slow-paced, mindful dating for meaningful connections. The survey, which included 8,000 users from various cities, explored Gen Z's dating behaviour, emphasising a shift towards quality over quantity. The respondents were mostly students and professionals in diverse fields.

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, noted the rising trend of mindful dating among Gen Z and its influence on Millennials. He emphasised the importance of a thoughtful approach to dating, encouraging users to prioritise quality connections.

Mindful Scrolling and User Behavior

Users from various city tiers discussed how mindful dating begins with intentional scrolling. Instead of focusing on numerous profiles, 33 percent of QuackQuack users reported spending more time evaluating profiles that align with their values. This approach, according to Rohini (24), leads to better matches by reducing the overwhelming nature of the process and improving compatibility assessments.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 15:14 IST
