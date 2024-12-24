Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Top 5 meme generators to create hilarious and creative memes for any occasion

Top 5 meme generators to create hilarious and creative memes for any occasion

Discover how to create memes effortlessly with these five powerful tools. From templates to AI-powered options, unleash your creativity and elevate your meme game.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 17:56 IST
Icon
10 memes that caught our eye in 2014
Meme generators
1/10 Biting back He wasn’t the butt of all jokes, he was the ‘bite’ of all jokes. After all, he had Chiellini stuck in his teeth! When Uruguay’s striker Luis Suarez bit into the shoulder of Italy’s defender Giorgio Chiellini in the Fifa World Cup match earlier this year, the world of meme became alive again, and how!
image caption
2/10 Charged! If there’s something that all men can learn from Jeremy Meeks, it’s this: Even if you are arrested for a felony charge of street terrorism, a sexy mugshot taken by the California cops can land you… well, millions of fans, a modeling deal, and a barrage of memes.
image caption
3/10 The butt of all jokes It was butt a booty call (Yes, pun heavily intended). And it was enough for the troll agency to get busy. Kim Kardashian’s jaw-dropping photo of her big, really big butt for the winter special edition of Paper magazine left nothing for imagination (There, we did it again). Here’s the one that caught our attention (This time we didn’t intend it. Honest).
image caption
4/10 Saving the day The World Cup match against Brazil may have ended 0-0, but it was certainly enough to make football enthusiast take notice of Mexico’s wonder goalie Guillermo Ochoa. Six saves, including a Neymar header, gave this 29-year-old the nickname ‘The Great Wall of Mexico’. Needless to say, memes came striking from across the field, but couldn’t get past the Mexican.
image caption
5/10 Honestly, Kejri No sooner had Arvind Kejriwal quit as Delhi chief minister, the internet world went on an overdrive trolling the ‘honesty’ of the Aam Aadmi Party chief. Heck, even the hashtag #YoKejriwalSoHonest was so honest, it made other hashtags seem corrupt. But, as they say, #YoKejriwalSoHonest that he rolls on the floor before texting “ROFL”!
image caption
6/10 All in the mind For some, he was the starry-eyed boy of Congress, for others, he was just ‘a state of mind’. Rahul, the scion of the Gandhi family, was unofficially pitched as India’s answer to Narendra Modi. His sensational remark that poverty is a state of mind, was enough to ignite the troll engine. Wonder what mommy has to say.
image caption
7/10 Missed it by that much So what’s new about Leonardo DiCaprio getting an Oscar nomination? Nothing, except that he didn’t win. Again. Even a stellar performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, was not enough to get him in the big leagues. What he did win, however, was a hoard of memes, some of which are truly Oscar worthy.
image caption
8/10 Bending the rules What do get for the Rs. 50,000 iPhone 6 and 6 plus? The #bendgate, and in all probably a heart attack too. As if shelling out a premium is not enough, Apple enthusiasts started complaining about their new iPhone bending in the pocket, especially the iPhone 6 Plus. And the memes that followed took a big bite out of the Apple.
image caption
9/10 Billion dollars later Twelve stadiums for 64 matches, $15 billion to host the World Cup: Losing 1-7 to Germany in the semi-final? Priceless. For everything else, there’s the memes. Enough said.
image caption
10/10 Froggyland He knows when you are sleeping, he knows when you awake, he knows that you are not so secretly laughing at his memes too: But it’s none of his business tho. The indifferent (also read sarcastic) yet lovable Muppets character, Kermit the Frog, made a comeback thanks to @thatsnoneofmybusinesstho on Instagram. But again, it’s none of his business tho!
Meme generators
icon View all Images
Explore these top five meme generators to create and share fun, engaging memes effortlessly. (Pexels)

Memes have become a popular way to express humour, ideas, and cultural references. Whether you want to share inside jokes or showcase creative content, memes add a fun touch to communication. Not everyone has the skills to design memes, but meme generators simplify the process. These tools provide ready-made templates, images, and text suggestions to help you craft the perfect meme. Here are the top five meme generators to try on your Android, Chromebook, or tablet.

1. Imgflip

Imgflip offers an easy-to-use meme generator, available as both an app and a website. Its straightforward interface makes it ideal for beginners. The app features a variety of templates, and you can access the meme generator by selecting "Make a meme." A standout feature is the AI Meme section, which uses AI to create random, funny content. To save your creations, you'll need to log in, but the free version provides all the basic tools you need. Upgrading to a paid version removes ads and watermarks and unlocks additional features.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Apple expected to launch iPad 11 with iPadOS 18.3, wireless modem, and faster chip in 2025: Report

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Canva

Canva is primarily a photo-editing tool, but it also includes a dedicated section for meme creation. With templates to choose from, you can easily create memes without advanced design skills. While Canva's general photo-editing tools are available, the meme generator page simplifies the process even further. A user account is required to use Canva, but if you already use it for other projects, it's an all-in-one solution. Some templates are behind a paywall, but the free version still offers plenty of options.

Also read: Spadex mission: ISRO to demonstrate satellite docking and advanced space technologies on December 30

3. Giphy

Giphy is known for creating GIFs, which can add an animated touch to your memes. This app lets you create both static and dynamic memes, adding flair to your content. Available on Android and iOS, Giphy provides meme templates in a dedicated tab for quick creation. While the app is ad-supported, it remains free to use. You can also generate memes directly from the Giphy website for convenience.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro models to get major camera upgrade in 2025- Here's what we know

4. Supermeme.AI

Supermeme.AI uses OpenAI's GPT-3 technology to generate meme captions, matching them with appropriate templates. It's available on iOS, but Android users can access it through the website. This AI-powered tool allows you to create memes in bulk and customise them for specific platforms. While it offers advanced features, the platform can be pricey, making it more suitable for businesses or users who need to generate a high volume of memes for marketing purposes.

5. Memedroid

Memedroid combines meme creation with a social platform. The app features a strong community aspect, with users sharing and interacting with each other's memes. It offers a basic meme generator with standard templates, though customisation options are limited. Ads are a common feature, but they can be removed with a $3 purchase. Memedroid is best suited for users who enjoy meme interaction and a wide variety of content, even though its customisation is somewhat basic.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 17:56 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets