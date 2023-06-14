Home Tech News Unprecedented! Google must break up digital ad business, European watchdog says

Unprecedented! Google must break up digital ad business, European watchdog says

  • European Union antitrust regulators took aim at Google's lucrative digital advertising business in an unprecedented decision.

By:AP
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 17:37 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
google
View all Images
EU vice-president in charge of Europe, Margrethe Vestager speaking on the antitrust probe against Google over online ads. (AFP)

European Union antitrust regulators took aim at Google's lucrative digital advertising business in an unprecedented decision, saying Wednesday that the tech giant must sell off some of its ad business to address competition concerns.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive branch and top antitrust enforcer, said its preliminary view after an investigation is that “only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services” would satisfy the concerns.

The 27-nation EU has led the global movement to crack down on Big Tech companies — including groundbreaking rules on artificial intelligence — but it has previously relied on issuing blockbuster fines, including three antitrust penalties for Google worth billions of euros (dollars).

It's the first time the bloc has told a tech giant that it must split up key parts of its business over violations of the EU's strict antitrust laws, though details on what that would look like have not been released.

Google can now defend itself by making its case before the commission issues its final decision. The company said it disagreed with the finding and “will respond accordingly,” with the EU's investigation focusing on a narrow part of its ad business.

“Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund their content, and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers," said Dan Taylor, Google vice president of global ads. "Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive sector."

The commission's decision stems from a formal investigation that it opened in June 2021, looking into whether Google violated the bloc's competition rules by favoring its own online display advertising technology services at the expense of rival publishers, advertisers and advertising technology services.

European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager says Google is dominant on both sides of the ad-selling market. Google abused that position by favoring its own ad exchange, reinforcing its ability to charge a high fee for its services, the commission said.

“Google is representing the interests of both buyers and sellers. And at the same time, Google is setting the rules on how demand and supply should meet,” she said at a news conference." This gives rise to inherent and pervasive conflicts of interest.”

YouTube was one focus of the commission's investigation, which looked into whether Google was using the video sharing site's dominant position to favor its own ad-buying services by imposing restrictions on rivals.

Google's ad tech business is also under investigation by Britain's antitrust watchdog and faces litigation in the U.S.

Brussels has previously hit Google with more than 8 billion euros (now $8.6 billion) worth of fines in three separate antitrust cases, involving its Android mobile operating system and shopping and search advertising services.

The company is appealing all three penalties. An EU court last year slightly reduced the Android penalty to 4.125 million euros. EU regulators have the power to impose penalties worth up to 10% of a company's annual revenue,

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 17:36 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets