Vi launches affordable international roaming packs for these countries due to jump in Indian travellers

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out new Postpaid International Roaming packs, extending coverage to three additional destinations in Central and West Asia. The new countries covered are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Jordan, catering to the growing interest among Indian travellers in these regions.

Expanded Coverage and Features

Vi users can now access international roaming services in a total of 120 countries, starting at an affordable rate of ₹649. Kazakhstan, known for its historic significance as the site of the first human space flight from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, joins Uzbekistan, celebrated for the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, and Jordan, famous for attractions such as the Dead Sea and Petra.

Range of Roaming Packs

The new Vi Postpaid International Roaming packs offer flexibility with options ranging from 24-hour to 30-day durations. These packs include features like generous outgoing call minutes, ample data quotas, and SMS allowances. Vi also offers an 'Always on' feature, safeguarding users from steep International Roaming Charges after the pack expires.

Vi has been expanding its international roaming offerings recently, having introduced similar packs for Azerbaijan and select African countries. The company emphasizes affordability and convenience, aiming to provide tailored options that facilitate seamless connectivity for travellers exploring new destinations.

Vi's introduction of new International Roaming packs for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Jordan reflects its commitment to enhancing connectivity options for travellers. These packs, designed to offer flexibility and cost-effectiveness, underscore Vi's strategy to cater to the evolving needs of its users in an increasingly globalized world. For more details on Vi's international roaming services, users can access information via the Vi App to select the plan that best suits their travel needs.

