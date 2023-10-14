What Apple TV+ partnering with Tata Play Binge means for Indian content consumers

Icon
Apple TV’s recent integration into Tata Play Binge is representative of a significant move and a strategic decision that will help the company strengthen its foothold in the Indian market.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 10:57 IST
Tata Play Binge
Apple TV+ has collaborated with Tata Play Binge to expand the availability of Apple Originals across India, further opening a vista of international content for Indian viewers.

Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Entertainment Services & Beats reportedly said, “We couldn't be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy the acclaimed series and movies on Apple TV+.”

Meanwhile, with Apple entering the Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services market through Tata's marketplace, the already fierce competition in the quickly evolving landscape of OTT in India will only grow fiercer.

To further solidify its position as an OTT aggregator in India, Tata Play Binge has previously established partnerships with Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more. Recently, it endeavored to bring regional content onboard by adding platforms like manoramaMAX, Koode, and Tarang Plus.

Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, commented, “This collaboration with Apple TV+ is a testament to our commitment to bring to our viewers the very best of content in the world. Apple TV+ features premium, high-quality series and films that are available across devices for all kinds of viewers.”

With this, the traditional TV viewers in India will now be able to access a wide range of international and regional shows, movies and documentaries - all under one roof. The addition of Apple TV+ also means that there won't be a need for a separate subscription to access the same.

Apple's Subscription Model Approach In Indian Market

Known widely as a luxury brand in the country, Apple's monthly subscription-based deal through Apple TV+ is a calculated move that allows the company to extend the reach of its original content in India, a market where it has struggled to make a significant impact as a standalone subscription service.

In terms of financial implications, currently Tata Play Binge's premium “Mega Plan” includes access to over 26 platforms for 299 per month or 2999 per year. With the addition of Apple Originals, the price may or may not see revision.

For Indian viewers and Tata Play Binge subscribers, a plethora of Apple original series such as “Ted Lasso,” “Silo,” and “The Morning Show” will be available. Its rich content portfolio will also include upcoming series like “Killers of the Flowermoon,” which boasts an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as, “Argylle” starring Henry Cavill and John Cena.

Apple's Push To Broaden Its Horizons

For Apple, this partnership offers an opportunity to stay relevant in a market that consumes predominantly non-English content and has diverse content preferences.

Soon Indian viewers will find Apple TV+ content across various Tata Play Binge platforms, including smart TVs and mobile applications. Moreover, Android users will also be able to access the newly added content, a feature that Apple has not offered natively yet.

Akriti Seth, 150Sec

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 10:54 IST
