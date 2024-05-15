 What is Project Astra? Here’s how Google plans to change the future of AI assistants | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News What is Project Astra? Here’s how Google plans to change the future of AI assistants

What is Project Astra? Here’s how Google plans to change the future of AI assistants

Google announced the “future of AI assistant” with Project Astra. It is an AI-powered chatbot which can be used for everyday purposes. Know more about the AI agent and how it works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 09:20 IST
What is Project Astra? Here’s how Google plans to change the future of AI assistants
Project Astra, Google's new multimodal AI assistant. Know how it works in real world. (Google)

With this year's Google I/O, the company showcased its AI efforts, models, and features for its services across Android, Workspace, Photos, and other apps. However, during the event, the company announced a whole new AI agent called, “Project Astra,” a camera-based chatbot which can be used in everyday life. Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind showcased a pre-recoded demo video of how the real-time, early version of multimodal AI assistant will function. Know more about what is Project Astra and how it works.

What is Project Astra?

Google showcased the future of AI assistants with the early version of Project Astra, a multimodal AI assistant which has the ability to see the world through your camera lens. The new AI agent is powerful and more advanced than the current version of the Gemini AI model. Hassabis highlighted that he wants the AI agent to become the “universal assistant” with its advanced capabilities. The AI chatbot with the help of a camera viewfinder has the ability to analyse and understand the objects placed in front of it like humans.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

How does Project Astra work?

Google said Project Astra possesses the power to provide real-time responses to user queries via text, audio or video inputs. As showcased in the pre-recorded video demo, it can make human-like conversations and answer questions smartly. The AI agent has skills for perception, comprehension, location awareness, and retrieval. It can easily identify the objects near the user's surroundings, access and process visual information from the real world, and even find missing objects from the room if the user prompts the chatbot.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Hassabis said, “To be truly useful, an agent needs to understand and respond to the complex and dynamic world just like people do — and take in and remember what it sees and hears to understand context and take action. It also needs to be proactive, teachable and personal, so users can talk to it naturally and without lag or delay." This is where Project Astra steps in to provide a more human-like experience to everyday life.

As part of the demo, it was speculated that the Project Astra works via smartphone or smart glasses. Therefore, with the future AI assistant, we may also get a revamped version of the Google Lens.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 09:20 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch google i/o 2024: here's what to expect, from android 15, gemini ai to pixel fold 2 and more google i/o 2024: google adds 'ask photos' for voice and text image searches with gemini ai integration iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live apple ipod is dead, but check out these ipod alternatives- from walkman to mighty vibe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 gets a substantial price drop during Amazon Sale - Check offers
Philips' latest 5000 Series
Philips 5000 series indoor 360° camera launched: Price, image quality and all features
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
best MagSafe chargers
5 best MagSafe chargers for iPhones: From Apple to Unigen, check out the power boosters

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets