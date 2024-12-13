Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp brings major video calling overhaul: 4 new features you should check out

WhatsApp brings major video calling overhaul: 4 new features you should check out

WhatsApp's new video calling features are here, including the ability to select group call participants, use new filters, and more.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 12:53 IST
WhatsApp brings major video calling overhaul: 4 new features you should check out
WhatsApp brings major video calling overhaul. (WhatsApp)

If you're a WhatsApp user, you'll be pleased to know that  the Meta-owned messaging giant announced the introduction of several new calling features across both desktop and mobile versions, improving the overall calling experience. This announcement comes post the release of several new features for the app, including a new typing indicator, message drafts, and voice notes transcription. Read on to know all about the new features.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Know which is the best flagship Pro model

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Here Are WhatsApp's Latest Video Calling Features

The first major feature announced by WhatsApp is the ability to select call participants in a group chat. WhatsApp stated that when you start a call from a group chat, you can now choose exactly who you want to include in the call. This feature allows you to call selected individuals without disturbing the rest of the group, making it ideal for scenarios such as planning surprise parties or gifts, according to WhatsApp.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Another noteworthy update involves the introduction of new effects for video calls. WhatsApp has added 10 new effects to make video calls more engaging, including fun options like puppy ears, underwater themes, and a microphone for karaoke.

WhatsApp is also enhancing its desktop calling experience. The company announced that users can now click the Calls tab on the WhatsApp desktop app, making it easier to start a call, create a call link, or even dial a number directly.

Also Read: GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game' title at The Game Awards 2024: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Commits To Better Video And Voice Calls Quality

In addition to these features, WhatsApp is focused on improving the overall calling experience. The company stated that calls—whether made from a desktop or mobile device—are now more reliable.

Moreover, higher-resolution video and clearer picture quality are now available for both one-to-one and group calls. This improvement is particularly good news for users who were previously dissatisfied with the video quality on WhatsApp, as the company has finally committed to delivering higher-quality video calls.

Also Read: The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 12:53 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at The Game Awards 2024: Here’s what you need to know
The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals

The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: Noble Top-Up event is here, check out latest rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: Noble Top-Up event is here, check out latest rewards
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets