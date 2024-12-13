WhatsApp brings major video calling overhaul: 4 new features you should check out

If you're a WhatsApp user, you'll be pleased to know that the Meta-owned messaging giant announced the introduction of several new calling features across both desktop and mobile versions, improving the overall calling experience. This announcement comes post the release of several new features for the app, including a new typing indicator, message drafts, and voice notes transcription. Read on to know all about the new features.

Here Are WhatsApp's Latest Video Calling Features

The first major feature announced by WhatsApp is the ability to select call participants in a group chat. WhatsApp stated that when you start a call from a group chat, you can now choose exactly who you want to include in the call. This feature allows you to call selected individuals without disturbing the rest of the group, making it ideal for scenarios such as planning surprise parties or gifts, according to WhatsApp.

Another noteworthy update involves the introduction of new effects for video calls. WhatsApp has added 10 new effects to make video calls more engaging, including fun options like puppy ears, underwater themes, and a microphone for karaoke.

WhatsApp is also enhancing its desktop calling experience. The company announced that users can now click the Calls tab on the WhatsApp desktop app, making it easier to start a call, create a call link, or even dial a number directly.

WhatsApp Commits To Better Video And Voice Calls Quality

In addition to these features, WhatsApp is focused on improving the overall calling experience. The company stated that calls—whether made from a desktop or mobile device—are now more reliable.

Moreover, higher-resolution video and clearer picture quality are now available for both one-to-one and group calls. This improvement is particularly good news for users who were previously dissatisfied with the video quality on WhatsApp, as the company has finally committed to delivering higher-quality video calls.

