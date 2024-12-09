WhatsApp will soon notify users if they forget to reply to someone, preventing embarrassment

How many times has this happened? Someone texted you—someone important—and you thought you would reply after thinking about it. But then you got caught up with work or something else, and completely forgot to reply—only to overthink later about what they must be thinking of you. Well, this has happened to the best of us, especially on apps like WhatsApp, which is an important communication tool that most Indians use on a daily basis. But what if there were a feature built into WhatsApp that could remind you about an unseen message or an unseen status update? Well, this is exactly what the company seems to be working on, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp unseen message reminders: Here's what the feature could bring

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing a new reminder feature, which is available to beta testers for Android. Specifically, it is available in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.0.25.29 for Android. This version brings notification alerts to users about messages or status updates they may have missed.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The report adds that this feature is based on an internal algorithm that works by monitoring how frequently you are in touch with a particular contact. You will be notified about contacts you communicate with more often compared to those you do not. The list of frequently contacted people will be prioritised. WhatsApp is reportedly going to store this data locally.

When will this feature roll out for everyone?

As mentioned, this feature is currently only available in the beta version for Android and only for some users. If you are willing to opt for the beta, you can try signing up for WhatsApp beta on Android. However, we would suggest waiting for the stable rollout, which will likely happen soon enough, considering this feature has already made it to the beta version. So while there is no fixed time frame, it shouldn't be too long before this update is rolled out to everyone.

