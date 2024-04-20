 Work 6 days a week: Samsung hits ‘panic button’ after disappointing financial results | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Work 6 days a week: Samsung hits ‘panic button’ after disappointing financial results

Work 6 days a week: Samsung hits ‘panic button’ after disappointing financial results

Samsung Group responds to disappointing financial results by implementing a six-day workweek for executives across all divisions, aiming to inject urgency and drive efforts to overcome financial setbacks.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2024, 08:49 IST
Icon
Price drop alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now at an unbeatable discount on Amazon!
six-day workweek
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra excels in low-light photography with Night Mode, ensuring stunning captures in any environment, from concerts to romantic evenings.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 Boasting a remarkable 200MP camera, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers crystal-clear content, perfect for sharing or printing, capturing every moment with unparalleled detail. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Experience incredibly smooth video recording with Video Stabilization, whether it's daytime adventures or spontaneous dance parties at night. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 The built-in S Pen enhances creativity, allowing you to write, draw, and create effortlessly in apps like Samsung Note, Microsoft Office, or Google Suite. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Snap selfies and photos effortlessly with the S Pen's button, simplifying the process and ensuring you never miss the perfect shot. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 92,900, a significant 38% off the original Rs. 1,49,999, making it an enticing offer for those seeking top-tier smartphone capabilities. (Amazon)
six-day workweek
icon View all Images
Under the new schedule, Samsung Electronics executives now have the flexibility to work either on Saturday or Sunday, in addition to their regular. (unsplash)

Samsung Group, the renowned South Korean technology conglomerate, has recently introduced a six-day workweek for its executives across all divisions in response to economic challenges and disappointing financial results.

Addressing Economic Challenges:

In a bid to tackle the hurdles posed by rising oil prices, high borrowing costs, and a sharp depreciation of the South Korean won, Samsung Group has opted to implement a six-day workweek for its executives. This move, as reported by The Korea Economic Daily, is aimed at instilling a sense of urgency among executives to overcome the company's current challenges.

New Work Schedule Details:

Under the new schedule, Samsung Electronics executives now have the flexibility to work either on Saturday or Sunday, in addition to their regular workweek. However, employees below the executive level will continue with the conventional five-day workweek structure.

Industry Response and Comparison:

Samsung's decision to adopt a six-day workweek is not unique in the South Korean corporate landscape. SK Group, a conglomerate that includes Samsung competitor SK Hynix, has also announced similar measures, such as reintroducing regular Saturday meetings for its chief executives.

Work Culture in South Korea:

South Korea is known for its demanding work culture, with employees averaging 1,901 hours of work in 2022. While there was consideration for a 69-hour workweek in 2023, it faced resistance from young workers and labor unions, ultimately leading to its abandonment.

As Samsung Group takes proactive steps to address its economic challenges, the implementation of a six-day workweek for executives underscores the company's commitment to navigating through turbulent times. With the global smartphone market seeing a resurgence in Samsung's shipments, the conglomerate remains steadfast in its efforts to maintain its competitive edge amidst economic uncertainties.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 08:49 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it mrbeast vs t-series: popular youtuber on the verge of surpassing indian music label in subscribers whatsapp update: new ‘private mention’ feature for status updates coming soon- details how to hide your instagram online status from others solar storm alert: cme could hit earth and spark a geomagnetic storm today, says noaa how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window google wallet introduces 'linked passes' setting: what is it and how to use the new feature meta ai: mark zuckerberg unveils features of whatsapp and instagram’s ai chatbot google wallet to launch in india: what is it and how will it be different from google pay apple releases macos sonoma 14.5 public beta 2 update; check new features and know how to get it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Free Fire Max release date
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: Avatars, weapons skins and more on offer
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 20
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 20: Tips and tricks to become pro player earlyUntitled Story
GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new

Best Deals For You

Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Oppo F23
10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price
iQOO 12
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1
10 best laptops under 1 lakh: ASUS, Dell to Apple, here is a Christmas gift guide for you

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets