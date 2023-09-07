Home Tech News X alternative T2 rolls out algorithmic ‘For You’ feed

Yet another X alternative called T2, which expanded to an invite-only stage earlier this year, is now rolling out a ‘For You’ feature, which is similar to X.

Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 12:33 IST
T2 is another alternative to Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter). (T2)
T2 is another alternative to Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter). (T2)

Since Elon Musk's takeover of X (formerly Twitter), the microblogging platform has undergone a myriad of changes. From initial mass layoffs, and removal of verification, to limiting the number of tweets you can read and then rebranding to X, all of this has taken place in the span of less than a year. Several users have been averse to some of Musk's draconian measures, and have been searching for alternative platforms to share their thoughts on. This has resulted in the emergence of other microblogging platforms such as Bluesky Social, Spill, and most recently Instagram's Threads.

Yet another X alternative called T2, which expanded to an invite-only stage earlier this year, is now rolling out a ‘For You' feature similar to X.

T2 rolls out ‘For You'

T2, the microblogging platform that can offer a “2007 Twitter” vibe according to Cofounder Gabor Cselle, is an upstart social platform founded by former Google and X employees. It is an attempt to recapture what made X special during its early days and build upon it to offer users a more classic take on the microblogging platform. To aid in these efforts, T2 has now announced that it is launching a ‘For You' feature that offers tailored posts according to the user's liking.

According to a report by TechCrunch, T2's For You feed takes four things into consideration before the algorithm works its magic. It takes into account whether you are following the account, if its language is the same as your browser, if its topic matches your ‘Interests', and its recency. Therefore, it doesn't just aim to display trending content but tries to bring content that is fresh but relevant to your feed.

Unlike X, the For You feed in T2 won't be the default feed and forced upon users. Instead, it will offer three distinct feeds - For You, Follows, and All.

While Instagram's Threads exploded in popularity with hundreds of millions of users in just months since its launch before most of them left, T2 still has a very small user base with just tens of thousands of users. The microblogging platform is still in an invite-only phase. Moreover, it currently has a web app only and no dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 12:27 IST
