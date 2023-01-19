 Tecno Camon 15 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Camon 15

    Tecno Camon 15 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 8,999 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Tecno Camon 15 Price in India

    Tecno Camon 15 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 15 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Camon 15 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 196 grams
    • 164 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    • Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple, Dark Jade
    • 76.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 268 ppi
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 82.78 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Camon 15
    • February 25, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tecno
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.802 W/kg, Body: 0.821 W/kg
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Tecno Camon 15 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Camon 15 in India?

    Tecno Camon 15 price in India at 11,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Camon 15?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Camon 15?

    What is the Tecno Camon 15 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Camon 15 Waterproof?

    Tecno Camon 15