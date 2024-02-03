 Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 31,999 in India with 64 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 03 February 2024
Key Specs
₹31,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 8300
64 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G in India is Rs. 31,999.  This is the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 GB
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 64 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 45W
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 395 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
General
  • HiOS
  • Tecno
  • July 25, 2024 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
Main Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 64 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 108 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Triple
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Mali-G77 MC9
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8300
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5g