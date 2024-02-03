Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 31,999 in India with 64 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹31,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Rear Camera 64 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G in India is Rs. 31,999. This is the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

RAM 8 GB

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 45W

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Bezel-less display Yes with punch-hole display

Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Front Camera Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera General Custom UI HiOS

Brand Tecno

Launch Date July 25, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Main Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 64 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 108 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Triple

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8300

CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

