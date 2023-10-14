Tecno Phantom X3 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Phantom X3 Tecno Phantom X3 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6893 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom X3 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 50 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5200 mAh

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6893 Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5200 mAh Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Pixel Density 386 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Tecno

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6893 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

