Tecno Phantom X4 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Phantom X4 Tecno Phantom X4 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 43,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Tecno Phantom X4 in India is Rs. 43,990. This is the Tecno Phantom X4 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom X4 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200

Battery 5500 mAh

Front Camera 64 MP

Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Battery Capacity 5500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 384 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Tecno Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance CPU Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

