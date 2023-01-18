 Tecno Pop 5 Lte Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Pop 5 LTE

    Tecno Pop 5 LTE is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,890 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pop 5 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pop 5 LTE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,890
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Tecno Pop 5 LTE Price in India

    Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in India starts at Rs.6,890. The lowest price of Tecno Pop 5 LTE is Rs.5,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Pop 5 Lte Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • ISO control
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • Ice Blue, Deepsea Luster, Turquoise Cyan
    • 8.7 mm
    • 164.8 mm
    • 195 grams
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • 81.94 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 90 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    General
    • No
    • February 16, 2022 (Official)
    • Pop 5 LTE
    • HiOS
    • Tecno
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Tecno Pop 5 Lte