Tecno Pop 6 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Pop 6 Pro Tecno Pop 6 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 6,099 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pop 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pop 6 Pro now with free delivery.