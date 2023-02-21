 Tecno Pop 7 Pro 3gb Ram Price in India (17, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Pop 7 Pro 3GB RAM

    Tecno Pop 7 Pro 3GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 7,299 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pop 7 Pro 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pop 7 Pro 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 21 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹7,299 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Tecno Phones Prices in India

    Tecno Pop 7 Pro 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 12 MP
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 696 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 696 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.85
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 163.8 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • 8.9 mm
    • Endless Black, Uyuni Blue
    • 75.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 90 %
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 84.01 %
    • 269 ppi
    General
    • February 22, 2023 (Expected)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Pop 7 Pro 3GB RAM
    • No
    • Android v12
    • Tecno
    • HiOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Tecno Pop 7 Pro 3gb Ram