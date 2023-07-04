Tecno Pop 7 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Tecno Pop 7 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 12 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pop 7 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pop 7 Pro now with free delivery.