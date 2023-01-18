 Tecno Pova Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Pova

    Tecno Pova is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Tecno Pova Price in India

    Tecno Pova price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Tecno Pova is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Pova Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 02h 02m 48s
    • Yes, Flash, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F1.85
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 171.2 mm
    • Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, Speed Purple
    • 215.5 grams
    • 9.4 mm
    • 77.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    • 20.5:9
    • 82.88 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 90.4 %
    General
    • Pova
    • Yes
    • December 11, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Tecno
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 1.039 W/kg, Body: 1.145 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 19.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Tecno Pova FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Pova in India?

    Tecno Pova price in India at 9,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Pova?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Pova?

    What is the Tecno Pova Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Pova Waterproof?

    Tecno Pova