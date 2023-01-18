Tecno Pova Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno POVA Neo (Geek Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery |6.82 inch
Tecno POVA Neo (Geek Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery |6.82 inch (16.5cm) HD+Display | DTS Sound
₹10,999
₹15,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Tecno Pova price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Tecno Pova is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.
Tecno Pova price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Tecno Pova is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.