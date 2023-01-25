Tecno Spark 7 64gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Spark 7 64GB Tecno Spark 7 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 7 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 7 64GB now with free delivery.