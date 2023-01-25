 Tecno Spark 7 64gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 7 64GB

    Tecno Spark 7 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 7 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 7 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    64 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Tecno Phones Prices in India

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Spark 7 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.5 mm
    • 164.8 mm
    • Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 480 nits
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 269 ppi
    • 81.94 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    General
    • Spark 7 64GB
    • Tecno
    • Android v11
    • Android Go
    • Yes
    • April 16, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A25
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Tecno Spark 7 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 7 64Gb in India?

    Tecno Spark 7 64Gb price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A25; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 7 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 7 64Gb?

    What is the Tecno Spark 7 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 7 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Tecno Spark 7 64gb