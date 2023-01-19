Tecno Spark Go 2021 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 Tecno Spark Go 2021 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,299 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go 2021 now with free delivery.