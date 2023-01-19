 Tecno Spark Go 2021 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark Go 2021

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,299 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go 2021 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,299
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Tecno Spark Go 2021 Price in India

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 price in India starts at Rs.7,299. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2021 is Rs.7,299 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Maldives Blue, Horizon Orange, Galaxy Blue
    • 76.3 mm
    • 193 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    • 165.6 mm
    Display
    • 480 nits
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 89.7 %
    • 269 ppi
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 81.23 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • TFT
    General
    • Android Go
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • No
    • Tecno
    • Yes
    • Spark Go 2021
    • July 7, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio A20
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8300
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tecno Spark Go 2021 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark Go 2021 in India?

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 price in India at 7,372 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A20; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark Go 2021?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark Go 2021?

    What is the Tecno Spark Go 2021 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark Go 2021 Waterproof?

    Tecno Spark Go 2021