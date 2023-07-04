 Vivo V15 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 28,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V15 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V15 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
VivoV15Pro_Display_6.39inches(16.23cm)
VivoV15Pro_FrontCamera_32MP
VivoV15Pro_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33440/heroimage/132721-v10-vivo-v15-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV15Pro_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33440/heroimage/132721-v10-vivo-v15-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV15Pro_4
VivoV15Pro_Display_6.39inches(16.23cm)
VivoV15Pro_FrontCamera_32MP"
VivoV15Pro_Ram_6GB"
VivoV15Pro_3"
VivoV15Pro_4"
Key Specs
₹28,990
128 GB
6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
3700 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹28,990
128 GB
6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
3700 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 28,000 M.R.P. ₹29,000
Buy Now

Vivo V15 Pro Price in India

Vivo V15 Pro price in India starts at Rs.28,990. The lowest price of Vivo V15 Pro is Rs.25,000 on amazon.in.

Vivo V15 Pro price in India starts at Rs.28,990. The lowest price of Vivo V15 Pro is Rs.25,000 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Vivo V15 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3700 mAh
  • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • 3700 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast: 24 % in 15 minutes
Camera
  • Pop-Up
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • ISO-CELL
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.0
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • F1.8
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
Design
  • 185 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.2 mm
  • 74.7 mm
  • 157.2 mm
  • Topaz Blue, Ruby Red
Display
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 91.64 %
  • 85.17 %
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • Super AMOLED
  • 403 ppi
  • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
General
  • March 6, 2019 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • V15 Pro
  • vivo
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 1.155 W/kg, Body: 0.284 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 11 nm
  • 26.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 612
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
  • 6 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Special Features
  • Newspoint, Amazon, Paytm, UC Browser, WPS Office
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • Up to 113 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Videos

View all
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Vivo V15 Pro