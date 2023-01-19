Vivo V21e 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V21e 5G
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
₹23,990
₹27,990
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Vivo V21e 5G price in India starts at Rs.25,090. The lowest price of Vivo V21e 5G is Rs.23,990 on amazon.in.
