 Vivo V29e 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo V29e 256GB

Vivo V29e 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V29e 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V29e 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹28,999
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
64 MP + 8 MP
50 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Vivo V29e 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo V29e 256GB in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Vivo V29e 256GB base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo V29e 256GB in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Vivo V29e 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Artistic Red and Artistic Blue.

Vivo V29e 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Artistic Red, Artistic Blue
amazon
Out of Stock

Vivo V29e 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 8 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Flash, 44W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Dual Video Recording
  • 50 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 164.42 mm
  • 180.5 grams
  • 74.92 mm
  • 7.57 mm
  • Artistic Red, Artistic Blue
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 90.1 %
  • 388 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Funtouch OS
  • August 28, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 619
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
Vivo V29e 256GB News

Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
vivo Y56
vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now
25 Sep 2023
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more
28 Aug 2023
latest smartphones under Rs. 20000
Get the latest smartphones under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Infinix Note 30, Realme 10, and more
21 Jul 2023
Vivo Y35
Avail great deals on Vivo Y35; check discount and Amazon offers here!
26 Jun 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Best smartphones launching under 30000 in March: Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT to Oppo F23 5G
28 Feb 2023
