 Vivo V9 Youth Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Vivo V9 Youth is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V9 Youth from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V9 Youth now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹18,990
    32 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3260 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo V9 Youth Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3260 mAh
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3260 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2 - F2.4
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 154.8 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 150 grams
    • Pearl Black, Champagne Gold
    • 75 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 90 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • 19:9
    • 84.91 %
    • 400 ppi
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    General
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • April 20, 2018 (Official)
    • V9 Youth
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.380 W/kg, Body: 0.406 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 506
    • 14 nm
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 20.8 GB
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Vivo V9 Youth