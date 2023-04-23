Vivo Y11 Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Vivo Y11 was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone with Halo FullView Display with super narrow bezels on all sides. It has a dual rear camera configuration and a big battery with smooth performance. Funtouch OS 9 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo Y11. The smartphone is 8.92mm thick and weighs 190.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Mineral Blue and Agate Red.
Price
The Vivo Y11 is priced at Rs 9,490 for its lone model with 3+32GB configuration.
Storage
The Vivo Y11 has an internal storage of 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.
Display
The Vivo Y11 is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch HD+ (1544×720) IPS LCD display. The display is 6.35 inches in size and has a pixel density of 268ppi.
Processor
The Vivo Y11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which is an 8-core chipset manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1450 MHz. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 505 GPU.
Camera
The handset comes with a dual rear camera configuration that includes a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for selfies with f/1.8 aperture. Professional, PDAF, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, Panorama, Portrait Bokeh (front camera), Watermark and Camera Filters are amongst the different scene modes available on Vivo Y11.
Battery
The Vivo Y11 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery.
Top rivals
Tecno Spark 7T, Poco M3, Motorola Moto E40 and Redmi 9 are amongst Vivo Y11's top contenders in this price segment.
Other features
Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v4.0, USB 2.0 and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo Y11. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo are amongst different location tools available.
