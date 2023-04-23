 Vivo Y11 Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Vivo Y11

Vivo Y11 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,500 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y11 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y11 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹10,500
4 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
2 MP
1700 mAh
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
Vivo Y11 Summary

Vivo Y11 was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone with Halo FullView Display with super narrow bezels on all sides. It has a dual rear camera configuration and a big battery with smooth performance. Funtouch OS 9 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo Y11. The smartphone is 8.92mm thick and weighs 190.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Mineral Blue and Agate Red.

Price

The Vivo Y11 is priced at Rs 9,490 for its lone model with 3+32GB configuration.

Storage

The Vivo Y11 has an internal storage of 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

Display

The Vivo Y11 is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch HD+ (1544×720) IPS LCD display. The display is 6.35 inches in size and has a pixel density of 268ppi.

Processor

The Vivo Y11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which is an 8-core chipset manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1450 MHz. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 505 GPU.

Camera

The handset comes with a dual rear camera configuration that includes a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for selfies with f/1.8 aperture. Professional, PDAF, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, Panorama, Portrait Bokeh (front camera), Watermark and Camera Filters are amongst the different scene modes available on Vivo Y11.

Battery

The Vivo Y11 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

Top rivals

Tecno Spark 7T, Poco M3, Motorola Moto E40 and Redmi 9 are amongst Vivo Y11's top contenders in this price segment.

Other features

Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v4.0, USB 2.0 and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo Y11. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo are amongst different location tools available.

Reference-

https://www.vivo.com/in/products/y11 https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-y11-2019-price-in-india-91216%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

Vivo Y11 Price in India

Vivo Y11 price in India starts at Rs.10,500. The lowest price of Vivo Y11 is Rs.10,500 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y11 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1700 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Battery
  • 1700 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Single
Design
  • 124 grams
  • 62.5 mm
  • Black, White
  • 123 mm
  • 8.7 mm
Display
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 800 pixels
  • 59.24 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 233 ppi
General
  • May 27, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
  • Y11
  • vivo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 7.2 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Micro
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • MediaTek MT6582
  • 512 MB
  • Mali-400 MP2
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 4 GB
    Vivo Y11