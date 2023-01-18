 Vivo Y12 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y12 64GB

    Vivo Y12 64GB

    Vivo Y12 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,490 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y12 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y12 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33889/heroimage/134783-v1-vivo-y12-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33889/images/Design/134783-v1-vivo-y12-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33889/images/Design/134783-v1-vivo-y12-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33889/images/Design/134783-v1-vivo-y12-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33889/images/Design/134783-v1-vivo-y12-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,490
    64 GB
    6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,490
    64 GB
    6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 11,500 M.R.P. ₹13,000
    Buy Now

    Vivo Y12 64GB Price in India

    Vivo Y12 64GB price in India starts at Rs.12,490. The lowest price of Vivo Y12 64GB is Rs.11,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y12 64GB price in India starts at Rs.12,490. The lowest price of Vivo Y12 64GB is Rs.11,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y12 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 190.5 grams
    • 76.77 mm
    • 159.43 mm
    • Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.92 mm
    Display
    • 268 ppi
    • 19.3:9
    • 720 x 1544 pixels
    • 89 %
    • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.82 %
    General
    • June 24, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Y12 64GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.007 W/kg, Body: 0.752 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y12 64gb