Vivo Y12s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Vivo Y12s
(Renewed) Vivo Y12s (Glacier Blue, 3GB, 32GB) Without Offers
₹9,199
₹13,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Vivo Y12s price in India starts at Rs.9,790. The lowest price of Vivo Y12s is Rs.9,199 on amazon.in.
Vivo Y12s price in India starts at Rs.9,790. The lowest price of Vivo Y12s is Rs.9,199 on amazon.in.