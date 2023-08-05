 Vivo Y16 3gb Ram Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y16 3GB RAM

Vivo Y16 3GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y16 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y16 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
3 GB
Vivo Y16 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • Stellar Black, Drizzling Gold
  • 8.1 mm
  • 75.5 mm
  • 183 grams
  • 163.9 mm
Display
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 270 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 82.69 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • October 17, 2022 (Official)
  • No
  • Y16 3GB RAM
  • Android v12
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • 3 GB
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Side
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

    Vivo Y16 3gb Ram