Vivo Y16c Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y16c Vivo Y16c is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,499 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹10,499 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P70 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y16c Price in India The starting price for the Vivo Y16c in India is Rs. 10,499. This is the Vivo Y16c base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo Y16c in India is Rs. 10,499. This is the Vivo Y16c base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Vivo Y16c (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Vivo Y16c Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Front Camera 12 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio P70 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single Display Pixel Density 255 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date September 30, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Graphics Mali-G72 MP3

Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset MediaTek Helio P70

CPU Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

RAM 4 GB

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

