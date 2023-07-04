 Vivo Y22 2022 4gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y22 2022 4GB RAM

Vivo Y22 2022 4GB RAM

Vivo Y22 2022 4GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y22 2022 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y22 2022 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
VivoY2220224GBRAM_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
VivoY2220224GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP
VivoY2220224GBRAM_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38924/heroimage/155958-v1-vivo-y22-2022-4gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY2220224GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38924/heroimage/155958-v1-vivo-y22-2022-4gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY2220224GBRAM_4
VivoY2220224GBRAM_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
VivoY2220224GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP"
VivoY2220224GBRAM_Ram_4GB"
VivoY2220224GBRAM_3"
VivoY2220224GBRAM_4"
Key Specs
₹14,999
128 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹14,999
128 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
50 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,499 M.R.P. ₹18,999
Buy Now

Vivo Phones Prices in India

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 219 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 219 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Vivo Y22 2022 4gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W: 70 % in 82 minutes
  • Yes
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.3 mm
  • 190 grams
  • 76.1 mm
  • Starlit Blue, Metaverse Green
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP5X, IPX4
  • 164.3 mm
  • Dust proof
Display
  • 270 ppi
  • 530 nits
  • 82.84 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • 89.67 %
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • 20.1:9
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Y22 2022 4GB RAM
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
  • April 17, 2023 (Official)
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G70
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Videos

View all
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Vivo Y22 2022 4gb Ram