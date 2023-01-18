 Vivo Y22 2022 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y22 2022

    Vivo Y22 2022

    Vivo Y22 2022 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y22 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y22 2022 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38080/heroimage/152239-v6-vivo-y22-2022-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38080/images/Design/152239-v6-vivo-y22-2022-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38080/images/Design/152239-v6-vivo-y22-2022-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38080/images/Design/152239-v6-vivo-y22-2022-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38080/images/Design/152239-v6-vivo-y22-2022-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    64 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    64 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 14,499 M.R.P. ₹17,990
    Buy Now

    Vivo Y22 2022 Price in India

    Vivo Y22 2022 price in India starts at Rs.12,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y22 2022 is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y22 2022 price in India starts at Rs.12,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y22 2022 is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y22 2022 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W: 70 % in 82 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 190 grams
    • 76.1 mm
    • Starlit Blue, Metaverse Green
    • 8.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 164.3 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP5X, IPX4
    Display
    • 82.84 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • 20.1:9
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 89.67 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 530 nits
    General
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • Y22 2022
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • September 12, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G70
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y22 2022