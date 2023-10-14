Vivo Y35s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y35s Vivo Y35s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹23,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G95 Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y35s Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Helio G95

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Operating System Android v12

Custom UI Funtouch OS

Brand vivo

Launch Date October 29, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Chipset MediaTek Helio G95

Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

