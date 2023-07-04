 Vivo Y36 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y36

Vivo Y36

Vivo Y36 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y36 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y36 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
VivoY36_Display_6.64inches(16.87cm)
VivoY36_FrontCamera_16MP
VivoY36_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38950/heroimage/156124-v5-vivo-y36-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY36_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38950/heroimage/156124-v5-vivo-y36-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY36_4
VivoY36_Display_6.64inches(16.87cm)
VivoY36_FrontCamera_16MP"
VivoY36_Ram_8GB"
VivoY36_3"
VivoY36_4"
Key Specs
₹17,999
128 GB
6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
50 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹17,999
128 GB
6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
50 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 16,999 M.R.P. ₹21,999
Buy Now

Vivo Y36 Price in India

Vivo Y36 price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y36 is Rs.16,999 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y36 price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y36 is Rs.16,999 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Vivo Y36 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Flash, 44W: 30 % in 15 minutes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • F2.0
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Dust proof
  • 202 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 76.1 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Meteor Black, Vibrant Gold
  • 8.1 mm
  • 164 mm
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
  • 395 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 650 nits
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1080 x 2388 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • 85.29 %
General
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • June 22, 2023 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Vivo Y36 4G
  • Android v13
  • Y36
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • Adreno 610
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 8 GB
  • 6 nm
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Videos

View all
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Vivo Y36