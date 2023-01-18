 Vivo Y51l Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y51L

    Vivo Y51L

    Vivo Y51L is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,200 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y51L from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y51L now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,200
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2350 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹11,200
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2350 mAh
    Vivo Y51L Price in India

    Vivo Y51L price in India starts at Rs.11,200. The lowest price of Vivo Y51L is Rs.9,696 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y51l Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2350 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2350 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 71.7 mm
    • 143.8 mm
    • Black, White
    • 157 grams
    • 7.5 mm
    Display
    • 220 ppi
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.69 %
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Y51
    • vivo
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Funtouch OS
    • January 28, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 306
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Vivo Y51l