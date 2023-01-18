Vivo Y51l Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y51L Vivo Y51L is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,200 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y51L from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y51L now with free delivery.