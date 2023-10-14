 Vivo Y81 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y81

Vivo Y81 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P22 Processor , 3260 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y81 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y81 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹8,990
32 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
MediaTek Helio P22
13 MP
5 MP
3260 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
See full specifications
Vivo Y81 Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y81 in India is Rs. 8,990.  At Amazon, the Vivo Y81 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.  This is ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo Y81 in India is Rs. 8,990.  At Amazon, the Vivo Y81 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.  This is the Vivo Y81 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Gold.

Vivo Y81 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 3260 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • 3260 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 148 grams
  • Black, Gold
  • 75 mm
  • 155 mm
  • 7.7 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 19:9
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • IPS LCD
  • 88 %
  • 82.66 %
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
General
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • August 14, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.014 W/kg, Body: 0.445 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek Helio P22
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
    Icon
    Vivo Y81