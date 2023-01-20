 Vivo Y91 3gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y91 3GB RAM

    Vivo Y91 3GB RAM

    Vivo Y91 3GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4030 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y91 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y91 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33770/heroimage/134183-v1-vivo-y91-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33770/images/Design/134183-v1-vivo-y91-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33770/images/Design/134183-v1-vivo-y91-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33770/images/Design/134183-v1-vivo-y91-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4030 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4030 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,999 M.R.P. ₹13,999
    Buy Now

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo Y91 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4030 mAh
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4030 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 163.5 grams
    • 75 mm
    • Ocean Blue, Starry Black
    • 155.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 19:9
    • 270 ppi
    • 88.6 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 82.6 %
    General
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • May 16, 2019 (Official)
    • Y91 3GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.283 W/kg, Body: 0.609 W/kg
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • LPDDR3
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y91 3gb Ram