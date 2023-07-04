 Vivo Y93 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y93

Vivo Y93 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4030 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y93 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y93 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹13,990
32 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4030 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
Vivo Y93 Price in India

Vivo Y93 price in India starts at Rs.13,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y93 is Rs.13,000 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y93 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4030 mAh
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 4030 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.2
  • F1.8
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 163.5 grams
  • 75 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Starry Black, Nebula Purple
  • Back: Plastic
  • 155.1 mm
Display
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 19:9
  • 88.6 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 82.6 %
  • 270 ppi
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
  • No
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • December 21, 2018 (Official)
  • vivo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Y93
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 1.283 W/kg, Body: 0.609 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • LPDDR3
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 22.2 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Vivo Y93