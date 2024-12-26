Apple Watch Ultra 3 to feature satellite texting and blood pressure monitoring by 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly developing new features for the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, including satellite texting and blood pressure monitoring. According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these features could be launched in 2025.

Blood Pressure Monitoring on the Apple Watch (Expected)

The Apple Watch has evolved into more than just a timekeeping device, offering a range of health-tracking tools like heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, and fall detection. The addition of blood pressure monitoring could significantly enhance the watch's health capabilities.

While the feature is not expected to provide precise systolic and diastolic measurements, it will track blood pressure trends and alert users if their levels show consistent elevation, which could signal hypertension. In such cases, the watch would recommend seeking advice from a healthcare professional for further assessment.

High blood pressure, often referred to as a "silent killer," can lead to serious health issues like heart disease and stroke if not detected and treated. Early identification through tools like the Apple Watch could help users manage their health more effectively.

The exact technology behind the blood pressure monitoring feature is still unknown. Some experts speculate that the feature may rely on optical sensors to detect subtle changes in blood flow, but Apple has not yet confirmed this approach.

Satellite Connectivity Coming to Apple Watch Ultra 3

In addition to the health upgrades, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also gain satellite texting capabilities. While iPhones have offered emergency satellite messaging since the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch has not had this feature. Reports indicate that the Ultra 3 will change this by enabling users to send and receive text messages via satellite in areas without cellular coverage.

These enhancements could significantly expand the Apple Watch Ultra's functionality, offering users both health tracking and communication capabilities, even in remote locations.