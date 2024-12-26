Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch Ultra 3 to feature satellite texting and blood pressure monitoring by 2025: Report

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to feature satellite texting and blood pressure monitoring by 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly adding exciting new features to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, including blood pressure monitoring and satellite texting, set for release in 2025.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 26 2024, 12:11 IST
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, specs, features, more
Apple Watch Ultra 3
1/7 On September 12, 2023, Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra 2 alongside the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple claims the smartwatch to be an improved version of the original “most rugged” smartwatch. The event unfolded various new specs and features about the watch that may excite buyers, however, the price is hefty. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3
2/7 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the new S9 SiP which the company claims to be Apple’s most powerful watch chip ever. The watch is equipped with a brand-new 4-core Neural Engine, which is capable of operating machine learning tasks at double the speed of the original Apple Watch Ultra. The smartwatch runs on new watchOS 10 software that will include new features.  (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3
3/7 Apple has introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that enables users to easily control the Apple Watch Ultra 2 using just two fingers,  index finger and thumb twice for various actions without touching the display. The gesture can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm,  answer and end a phone call, take a photo with the Camera Remote, and more. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3
4/7 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a 3000 nits display, which is 50 percent brighter than the first generation. It can be accessed properly during bright sunlight, dark rooms or early mornings. The in-display flashlight is also improved with  Digital Crown which temporarily doubles the brightness. It provides a larger display with its new “ Modular Ultra” watch face. It enables easy viewing of sports, outdoor adventures, and ocean and water activities. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3
5/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2 is integrated with On-Device Siri for easy access to  Log Health Data. Now you do not need the internet for starting workout or setting a timer as Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Additionally, as per Apple, the watch is perfect for water sports. Use can easily scuba dive, kitesurf, or wakeboard wearing the watch. The Oceanic+ app app now shows in-depth information about water sports.  (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3
6/7 Lastly, the newly announced Apple Watch is designed with carbon-neutral products and is made up of 95 percent recycled titanium. The  Alpine Loop variant will be available in blue, indigo, and olive colors. Whereas, the Trail Loop will include orange/beige, green/grey, blue/black, and ocean band colors. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3
7/7 People in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the US can order the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The watch will be made available in stores from Friday, September 22. The price of the Apple Watch Ultra in India is Rs. 89900 and in the US it costs $799. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 may come up with satellite texting and blood pressure monitoring features soon.

Apple is reportedly developing new features for the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, including satellite texting and blood pressure monitoring. According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these features could be launched in 2025.

Blood Pressure Monitoring on the Apple Watch (Expected)

The Apple Watch has evolved into more than just a timekeeping device, offering a range of health-tracking tools like heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, and fall detection. The addition of blood pressure monitoring could significantly enhance the watch's health capabilities.

Also read: Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work

While the feature is not expected to provide precise systolic and diastolic measurements, it will track blood pressure trends and alert users if their levels show consistent elevation, which could signal hypertension. In such cases, the watch would recommend seeking advice from a healthcare professional for further assessment.

High blood pressure, often referred to as a "silent killer," can lead to serious health issues like heart disease and stroke if not detected and treated. Early identification through tools like the Apple Watch could help users manage their health more effectively.

The exact technology behind the blood pressure monitoring feature is still unknown. Some experts speculate that the feature may rely on optical sensors to detect subtle changes in blood flow, but Apple has not yet confirmed this approach.

Satellite Connectivity Coming to Apple Watch Ultra 3

In addition to the health upgrades, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also gain satellite texting capabilities. While iPhones have offered emergency satellite messaging since the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch has not had this feature. Reports indicate that the Ultra 3 will change this by enabling users to send and receive text messages via satellite in areas without cellular coverage.

These enhancements could significantly expand the Apple Watch Ultra's functionality, offering users both health tracking and communication capabilities, even in remote locations.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 12:11 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets