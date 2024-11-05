 Philips launches affordable TWS earbuds, headphones in India: All details here | Wearables News
Philips launches affordable TWS earbuds, headphones in India: All details here

Philips has launched a new range of audio products in India, featuring four TWS earphones and one on-ear headphone designed for different preferences and budgets.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 13:59 IST
Philips launches affordable TWS earbuds, headphones
Philips has launched a new range of affordable TWS earbuds and headphones in the Indian market.

Philips has made a significant entry into the Indian audio market with its latest range of affordable audio products. The new lineup features four True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and one on-ear headphone, catering to diverse user preferences and budgets. 

Philips TAT1108 TWS Earphones

The Philips TAT1108, priced at Rs. 3,599, delivers balanced sound through its 6mm dynamic drivers. These earbuds cater to those seeking a simple, functional design with an AI-powered microphone that ensures clear call quality. They boast IPX4 water resistance, allowing them to endure splashes and light rain. Users can enjoy up to 15 hours of total playtime, with 5 hours on a single charge and an additional 10 hours from the charging case, claims the company. The TAT1108 is available in black, white, and blue.

Philips TAT1179 TWS Earphones

Next in the lineup, the TAT1179 offers a compelling option at Rs. 3,099, featuring a long battery life of over 45 hours, claims the company. Equipped with larger 10mm drivers, these earbuds enhance sound quality significantly. The TAT1179 also integrates Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, powered by four microphones for improved call clarity. Like the TAT1108, these earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance, touch controls, and fast charging capabilities. The TAT1179 is offered in four colours: Deep Black, Bright White, Red Mahogany, and Beluga Summer.

Philips TAT1209 TWS Earphones

For users who prioritise deep bass, the TAT1209 is available at Rs. 2,999. With its 10mm drivers and dynamic bass boost feature, this model provides a rich listening experience. It offers 18 hours of total playtime and includes interchangeable silicone ear tips for a personalised fit. Touch controls and compatibility with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant enhance user convenience. The TAT1209 is available in pink, white, and black.

Philips TAT1169 TWS Earphones

Leading the battery performance is the TAT1169, priced at Rs. 2,399, which offers 55 hours of total playtime, claims the company. With 12mm drivers, AI-powered ENC, and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are designed for extended use. The TAT1169 supports fast charging and features a low latency of 60ms, making it suitable for gaming and video playback. Colour options include Deep Black, Sun Iron, and Real Teal Champagne.

Philips TAH4209 Headphones

Philips also introduced the TAH4209 wireless headphones for users preferring an over-ear design, available for Rs. 4,999. These headphones feature memory foam ear cushions for comfort and 32mm neodymium drivers for dynamic sound. With a playtime of 55 hours and multipoint pairing, users can seamlessly switch between devices, claims the company. A quick 15-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of playback, and the TAH4209 is offered in matte pink, black, blue, and white.

All new Philips audio products are now available on major online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as authorised retail stores across India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 13:59 IST
